Is Sachin Pilot readying to fly solo?

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The Congress party, reports claim, is reconciled to "drastic action" by its rebel leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. Plainly, Pilot's threat of "drastic action" implies that he may launch his own party and split the Rajasthan Congress. Although his supporters claim that they are hopeful of some intervention by the Congress high command, the split might come as early as June 11, the death anniversary of his father, Rajesh Pilot.
Rumours that Pilot might attempt to fly solo were reinforced by a Newslaundry report that he has hired election-management guru Prashant Kishor's IPAC, a political consultancy firm. An IPAC employee said, "There are 100 of us from IPAC currently working with Sachin...We are directed to hire around 1,100 more. We have suggested names for this new party."
Pilot may have no other option but to chart his own course. After his Ajmer to Jaipur "Jan Chetna Yatra", Pilot had set Ma
Pilot may have no other option but to chart his own course. After his Ajmer to Jaipur "Jan Chetna Yatra", Pilot had set Ma
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or