Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

The Indian market offers limitless possibilities. International banks are aware of this but not many seem willing to explore it

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

8 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
In April, HSBC announced former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, as its brand influencer for its India operations. A month later, HSBC India’s CEO Hitendra Dave was seen sharing the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and his wife at the launch of Gauri Khan’s coffee table book, My Life in Design, at the Chambers at Taj Lands End. The bank co-sponsored the event.
HSBC India seems to be going all out to grab the space that Citibank NA in India has vacated after exiting retail banking, selling the franchise to Axis Bank Ltd.
A Reuters report last week says HSBC, Europe’s largest lender by assets, could sell or streamline business in 12 countries to sharpen its focus on expansion in Asia. This is when Citi is exiting consumer businesses in 14 markets globally, including India, to invest more in businesses where it enjoys competitive advantage and has scale.
First Published: May 28 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

