Is the foreign banking landscape changing in India?

A Reuters report last week says HSBC, Europe’s largest lender by assets, could sell or streamline business in 12 countries to sharpen its focus on expansion in Asia. This is when Citi is exiting consumer businesses in 14 markets globally, including India, to invest more in businesses where it enjoys competitive advantage and has scale.

HSBC India seems to be going all out to grab the space that Citibank NA in India has vacated after exiting retail banking, selling the franchise to Axis Bank Ltd.