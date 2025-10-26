It's AI vs AI in the cyber-crime world amid rising digital threats

The recent cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover crippled the output of the car maker. It is estimated that this could have caused an economic loss of about $2.5 billion to the UK.

“This incident appears to be the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK, with the vast majority of the financial impact being due to the loss of manufacturing output at JLR and its suppliers,” said a report by Cyber Monitoring Centre, an independent, not-for-profit organisation.

The impact of cyberattack is not limited to enterprises, but it affects an entire industrial