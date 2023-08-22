It's show and tell time for corporate India

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

The World Bank must reform

The role of sugar substitutes

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

The recent circular from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), streamlining and enhancing disclosures of material events, is aimed at adding more transparency and improving the timelines of corporate disclosures. Furthermore, the disclosure requirements have been extended to encompass public shareholder agreements, including family settlements “to the extent that (these) impact management and control of the listed entity”. This notification also expects that starting from October 1, 2023, India’s top 100 listed entities will confirm, deny, or clarify market rumours on the stock exchanges.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com