It's show and tell time for corporate India

As Sebi's new norms prompt a transparency wave, companies grapple with the challenge of ensuring what to disclose and when to appeal to investors

SEBI
Premium

Amit Tandon
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
The recent circular from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), streamlining and enhancing disclosures of material events, is aimed at adding more transparency and improving the timelines of corporate disclosures. Furthermore, the disclosure requirements have been extended to encompass public shareholder agreements, including family settlements “to the extent that (these) impact management and control of the listed entity”. This notification also expects that starting from October 1, 2023, India’s top 100 listed entities will confirm, deny, or clarify market rumours on the stock exchanges.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : SEBI BS Opinion

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

