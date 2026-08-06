KYC: A safeguard, not a barrier

For many customers, the Know Your Customer requirement or KYC, as it is commonly known, has come to be associated with providing elaborate documentation for opening a new account or periodically giving updated records. There is growing commentary, particularly around repeated requests for documents and difficulties in resolving seemingly minor discrepancies. There are also instances of some customers losing access to their accounts for want of updated KYC. Such experiences can indeed be exasperating.

Yet, the purpose behind KYC is important, both for the integrity of the financial system and for the protection of customers themselves.

Why KYC matters

KYC is not simply about collecting documents. At its core, it enables a bank to establish the identity of the person prior to starting an account relationship. Periodic updating ensures that information collected earlier remains current and useful.

Banking has become increasingly digital, instantaneous and interconnected. Accounts can be opened remotely, funds can move across several entities within minutes, and fraud can be perpetrated online. Decades ago, life was much simpler for branch managers like me, as customers were known more by their names and less through the documents!

KYC is a tool to prevent crimes

KYC also forms a critical part of the framework for combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism by identifying and preventing transactions that help move proceeds of crime through the legitimate financial system. Such criminal acts are facilitated through accounts opened using false identities or accounts operated on behalf of others (mule accounts). Establishing the identity of customers and understanding the nature of their financial activity, therefore, becomes essential to safeguard the banking system from being used for such wrongful purposes.

Customer profiling is now core activity

Proper KYC helps a bank understand a customer’s usual transaction profile — the nature and broad level of activity ordinarily expected in an account. Technology can then be used to identify transactions or patterns that deviate significantly from this profile and generate alerts for closer examination. An incomplete or incorrect profile may also result in routine transactions being red-flagged or suspicious transactions failing to generate any alerts.

KYC is in the customer’s own interest

Proper identification and up-to-date contact details enable the bank to reach out to the customer quickly when suspicious activity is detected. Outdated KYC information could result in alerts being sent to the wrong mobile number or bank statements to the wrong address, undermining the very purpose.

Keeping KYC information accurate and current should, therefore, be seen not merely as meeting a regulatory requirement, but as an important part of safeguarding one’s own financial identity and safety.

Getting the balance right

At one end of the spectrum, KYC can become a routine form-filling exercise — documents are collected, boxes are ticked, and the process is treated as complete. But an effective KYC programme requires banks to understand the customer relationship, keep relevant information up to date, and use it meaningfully for risk assessment and transaction monitoring.

Evolving regulations

While much of the KYC framework flows from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Reserve Bank has been pragmatic in its approach by laying down guidelines that are proportional. Simplified rules exist that enable customers to complete periodic updation through a self-declaration without having to resubmit documents, where there is no change in KYC related information or there is a minimal modification like a change in address. Channels such as business correspondents and video-based KYC enable customers to complete re-KYC without having to visit the bank branch.

Taken together, these measures seek to preserve the rigour of KYC while reducing avoidable inconvenience for customers.

Making KYC work for customers

Regulations can provide the framework and technology can widen the channels available. However, the customer’s experience of KYC is ultimately shaped by how well it is implemented.

Not every deficiency carries the same risk. A minor spelling difference or difficulty with biometric authentication for a senior citizen should not be treated in the same manner as deliberate concealment of identity or suspicious activity. Good implementation requires judgement as well as compliance.

For many customers, the bank staff are in the best position to help. They should clearly explain what information is missing, why it is required, and how it can be provided in a simpler way. Documents received should be acknowledged, completion of updation should be communicated, and an effective escalation mechanism should be available where problems remain unresolved.

A shared responsibility

Customers, too, have a role to play. They should provide accurate information, keep key details such as their address and contact number current, respond to genuine communications from their bank and remain alert to fraudsters who misuse KYC as a pretext to seek passwords, PINs or OTPs.

The real test of KYC is whether it makes the financial system harder to misuse while remaining easy for legitimate customers to access. That requires sound judgement, proportionate processes and an empathetic approach.

A sound KYC programme requires both compliance and compassion.

The writer is Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India. The views are personal