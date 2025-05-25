Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Mis-selling of a different kind: Are PMJJBY, PMSBY statistical illusions?

Mis-selling of a different kind: Are PMJJBY, PMSBY statistical illusions?

If awareness remains low, frauds persist and genuine claims continue to be rejected, these initiatives will be successes only on paper, with negligible on-ground impact

Insurance
Premium

PMJDY ensures universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, access to credit, insurance and pension facility.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
8 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We are all aware of the phenomenon of mis-selling of insurance and mutual fund products at bank branches across India. Some banks are more aggressive in this respect than others. A few relationship managers are more target-driven than their peers. On social media, we often come across videos of bosses abusing branch bankers for missing targets.
 
This is, however, only one side of the story. There’s another, where the sufferers are mostly poor people -- those who form the bottom of the pyramid.
 
Two insurance products involved here are the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Arun Jaitley Insurance Mutual Funds public sector banks Insurance products

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon