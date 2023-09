These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

One nation, many elections

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Climate change: Arctic may be ice free in summer by 2030s, warn scientists

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

The monsoon is a complex phenomenon of great importance to India. With global warming, such patterns are likely to change. One part of the evolution of the monsoon is clear:

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com