Priorities for the next govt

It must deliver on policies required for equitable growth

Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nitin Desai
7 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
Regardless of who wins the election, the new government’s primary focus will be implementing what has been promised in its election manifesto. Much of this will involve funding of new welfare schemes in the Budget, which will be presented in the middle of the year. However, the real need is for redesigning development strategy to bring us closer to the goal of growth with equity.

There are some long-term deficiencies in our development performance and some shortfalls that recent data indicates, which require measures:

(i) to stimulate the growth of private consumption and corporate investment;

(ii) to promote the growth in productive jobs;
First Published: May 13 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

