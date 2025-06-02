Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / RBI monetary policy: Laser-focused on supporting economic growth

RBI monetary policy: Laser-focused on supporting economic growth

To give context to the significant turnaround in liquidity conditions, the RBI has purchased government bonds worth ₹5.23 trillion spread-over December 2024-end to May 2025

REPO RATE, RBI
premium

As monetary policy is forward looking, FY26 GDP growth outlook is more important.

Gaura Sen Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The policy actions of the RBI over the last few months has shown a clear focus on supporting growth. The central bank has unleased rate cuts, liquidity gush as well as easing of macroprudential norms to support growth. Policy rate are 50 basis points (bps) lower with back-to-back rate cuts since February. The effective rate cuts are closer to 75 bps with overnight rates closer to SDF, which is the lower-end to the policy rate corridor. Even more significant has been the durable liquidity infusions measures, taking both analysts and the markets by surprise. 
To give context to the significant
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : RBI Rate cuts Liquidity injection monetary policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon