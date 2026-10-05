Reality check at Nagoya
India needs a more focused approach in sports
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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India’s performance at the recently concluded Asian Games at Nagoya, Japan, was worryingly underwhelming, both by its own standards and when measured against its Asian peers. With 85 medals, India came in fourth, thanks to a flurry of medals in the last few days. The Indian women’s hockey team offered a triumph by beating China to win gold after 44 years, handing India a rare double with the men winning gold by prevailing over Malaysia. Teenager Kumkum Mohod’s individual recurve gold — making her the first Indian to do so— added to the lustre. But Nagoya’s total medal haul was considerably lower than the 107 India won in the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In sports where India has a strong advantage such as badminton, India failed to win an individual medal for the first time in 12 years. Ahead of the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028, the outlook does not appear to be encouraging.
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