Reality check at Nagoya

The obvious message that would be drawn from this overall performance is that the state does not spend enough on developing its sporting talent. After all, China, which won a whopping 341 medals — 169 of them gold — has long had a well funded and formidably organised programme to nurture its sporting talent. That consistently pays dividends in terms of medal tallies in all major multi-sport events, including the Olympics. In the summer Olympics of 2024, for instance, China came second in the medal tally with 91 gongs. As an analysis in The Indian Express showed, the Indian programme has not yielded quite the same levels of success. Ahead of this edition of the Asian Games, for instance, the government spent almost ₹98 crore on the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). This scheme, started in 2014, focuses on elite athletes and offers intensive customised training and systematic exposure to competition. But the analysis found that only roughly two per cent of the TOPS spending translated into gold medals. Indeed, the recurve gold was not an outcome of the scheme’s interventions. The ₹98 crore spending is considerably higher than the ₹24.21 crore spent in 2023. The question, then, is not whether India lacks sporting talent but whether the TOPS scheme is identifying the right talent to develop. This is, admittedly, not an easy task and often a question of sheer luck.