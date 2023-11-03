Rectitude question for a Nobel winner

A scandal is brewing about faked data in papers by Nobel-winning genetic researcher Gregg Semenza. The 67-year-old Dr Semenza (MD, PhD) shared the 2019 Nobel Prize for medicine “for discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability”. He is director of the vascular programme at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Since October last year, he has retracted at least 10 papers, with the earliest dating back to 2005. This was after researchers pointed out falsified and photoshopped