Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Regimes collapse because of weak institutions, not leaders or ideologies

Regimes collapse because of weak institutions, not leaders or ideologies

To be truly functional and durable, even eternal, a state doesn't just need a leader, a party, or an ideology. It needs functional and robust institutions

Nepal Protest, Parliament Nepal, Nepal Parliament
premium

Kathmandu: An aerial view of smoke rising from the Federal Parliament of Nepal premises after it was set on fire by protestors during massive anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Is there such a thing as a hard or a soft state? What if we said that any state is indeed just that, the state? It has to have it in its guts to stay together, cohesive, and orderly. That last is not my line. From whom it’s borrowed, I’ll tell you as we go along. 
Take Nepal. The fall of its constitutionally elected government in just over a day of Gen Z protests in the capital is the third such in three years in the subcontinent, after Sri Lanka (Colombo, July, 2022) and Bangladesh (Dhaka, August, 2024). As we
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Nepal sri lanka Pakistan protests Indian democracy BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon