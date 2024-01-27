Resetting the Republic

It would be delusional to argue that January 22 won’t henceforth be among the most important dates in our national calendar. Invention of a big new festival for the world’s oldest religion is quite an achievement for Narendra Modi. Some political questions that follow, however, deserve a debate.

Will January 22 mark a point of no return for our constitutional secularism? Is a counter to the ideological proposition now carved in the Ayodhya rock by the Modi-Shah Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) possible? Do Modi’s challengers have a future?

If the answer to all of these is one of resignation, then