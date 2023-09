These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Penalised for demographic success? Strange case of states south of Godavari

Is SHE for real?

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

India summons Canadian High Commissioner on poster by Khalistan supporters

Khalistani attacks: Rising attacks on Indian consulates in US, UK & Canada

In the 1960s, the British government was rocked by a spicy scandal. John Profumo, the secretary of state for war (defence minister, in other words) was “friendly” with a “model”

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com