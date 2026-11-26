Early evidence of fiscal recovery

At first glance, the fiscal indicators for the current financial year present a compelling story of recovery1. Data for the early months of April to August reveals that total revenue receipts across major states grew by 13.1 per cent year-on-year, up dramatically from 6.2 per cent during the same period in the previous financial year.

This momentum was anchored by own tax revenue, which expanded at 14.8 per cent, compared to 5.5 per cent previously, while own non-tax revenue surged by 28.1 per cent. Furthermore, states demonstrated commendable expenditure discipline, moderating revenue expenditure growth to 4.7 per cent while elevating capital outlays by 10.4 per cent to build productive infrastructure.

However, this apparent strength conceals severe structural vulnerabilities. The macroeconomic environment is shifting. As inflation concerns persist — driven by agricultural disruptions and volatile global oil prices — the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee shifted its stance from neutral to calibrated tightening, initiating a 25-basis-point hike in the repo rate. Given the persistence of inflation, with retail inflation crossing 6 per cent — upper tolerance limit of the RBI — further increase in interest rates is anticipated. This is further reinforced by the expectation of an increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve as well.

Over the last 12 months, the yield on 10-year Government of India (GoI) bonds has increased from 6.54 per cent in November 2025 to a peak of 7.38 per cent in October 2026, before declining to 7.21 per cent in November 2026. Despite this moderation, yields remain distinctly higher than their levels a year ago. State development loans (SDLs) typically trade at a margin over the GoI bonds. The yield on SDLs of similar tenure crossed 8 per cent in October 2026 before declining marginally to 7.91 per cent in November 2026.

This firming of sovereign and subnational bond yields inflicts an immediate double blow on state finances. Fresh borrowings required to bridge fiscal deficits must now be contracted at yields hovering around 8 per cent. Simultaneously, states face the additional burden of costly debt rollovers. As maturing debt issued during lower-rate cycles comes up for refinancing, reissued paper is incurring yield that is 20 to 40 basis points higher.

Structural fractures: Discoms, energy, and climate

The fragility of state finances is further compounded by deep structural liabilities in the energy and environmental sectors.

The ₹7.4 trillion power sector drag: The power distribution sector remains the largest single threat to state fiscal stability. The Power Finance Corporations’ Performance Report on power utilities indicates a systematic increase in outstanding liabilities of discoms, from

₹6.14 trillion in 2021-22 to ₹7.58 trillion in 2023-24. There is a marginal decline during 2024-25 to ₹7.26 trillion. Of this stock of outstanding liabilities, ₹7.11 trillion is attributable to state discoms.

Clearly, there has been some improvement in the performance of the power sector, as reflected in timely realisation of subsidies, a reduction in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, and an improvement in billing efficiency, to name a few indicators. Yet the scale of these losses continues to represent a stress point for state finances. As may be noted, these losses are severely concentrated in some key states:

High-stress states (liabilities ≥ 2 per cent of gross state domestic product): Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Moderate-stress states (liabilities between 1.5 per cent and 2 per cent of gross state domestic product): Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Additional borrowing to meet current and capital needs for this sector will remain a source of concern for the state governments. The immediate liabilities do not rest with the state, but the contingent liability does rest here, through explicit and implicit guarantees.

The decarbonisation tax trap

Looking ahead, the global and domestic push towards transport electrification introduces a structural revenue crisis. State governments currently rely on petroleum sales taxes for about 20 per cent of their total tax revenue. The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) threatens to dismantle this fiscal foundation.

Without a clear strategy to decouple state budgets from fossil fuel taxation and calibrate the rollout of EV incentives, decarbonisation will precipitate a permanent structural revenue deficit.

Unbudgeted climate shocks

Compounding these energy dynamics is the rising frequency of extreme weather events. Recent El Niño phenomena have triggered widespread droughts, forcing state administrations to roll out unbudgeted relief measures. Ground-level climate mapping underscores the scale of exposure:

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water study identifies Maharashtra and Karnataka as acutely drought-prone.

The India Meteorological Department Hazard Atlas flags Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka as highly vulnerable to severe drought.

When natural disasters strike, states not only suffer immediate contractions in own tax revenue due to impaired agricultural productivity, but they must also mobilise significant counterpart funding. For key central assistance schemes, such as the VB-G RAM G rural infrastructure initiative, states are required to furnish 40 per cent of total expenditure from their own funds, pulling administrative and financial resources away from long-term development towards emergency relief. Investing in climate-proofing agriculture should, therefore, be a priority. This would involve not only new technologies, but also dissemination efforts to support their adoption on a large scale.

India’s states cannot afford to mistake temporary revenue surges for structural solvency. Focused interventions to address emerging liabilities will, therefore, be critical going forward.