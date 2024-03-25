Tale of two crossovers

On February 9, when Santrupt Misra announced he was formally joining the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) as its national spokesperson, there was intense speculation that the Aditya Birla group veteran may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha. That eventually proved to be untrue. But now, there is a distinct possibility that the party may field him as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With the elections barely three weeks away, a final decision could be imminent.

In the Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, Manish Khanduri has his hands full, campaigning for a new local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate