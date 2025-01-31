The changing face of the Dalits: Budget as a catalyst for empowerment

For many years now, Dalit and tribal rights advocacy groups have been analysing the Union Budget from the standpoint of their communities: Does the Budget meet the specific needs of Dalits and tribals (broadly the Dalit category includes the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) as they change with the evolving economy? Do allocations need tweaking or are they utilised fully? Is the money meant for the schemes reaching the people it is supposed to reach? And can capital expenditure be re-imagined to have a social-justice component?

As to the last, most “real” economists (as opposed to lapsed ones) are categorical.