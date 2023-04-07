close

The Chipko legacy

Alienating people whose identities are linked to the forest and trees around them is not only unfair, but also short-sighted

Arundhuti Dasgupta
Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
The Chipko movement turns 50 this year. Celebrated as a poster-child of environmental activism, the movement that was born in the villages of Uttarakhand is today a well-thumbed case study for green crusaders all over the world. The success of the movement — the grassroots resistance that it built up, the legislative changes that it brought about — and the arresting visual imagery that it generated, where women hugged trees and stared down bulldozers and musclemen have also made it a popular modern-day David vs Goliath fable. But such a characterisation paints a distorted picture and tells just half the story.
Half a century after the moment of reckoning, the villages that led the protests are collapsing under a series of environmental crises. Unplanned construction, big infrastructure projects and reckless tourism have left many parts of the region uninhabitable, including Raini, the village that nurtured the movement.
Floods, recurrin
First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

