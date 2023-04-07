The Chipko legacy

The Chipko movement turns 50 this year. Celebrated as a poster-child of environmental activism, the movement that was born in the villages of Uttarakhand is today a well-thumbed case study for green crusaders all over the world. The success of the movement — the grassroots resistance that it built up, the legislative changes that it brought about — and the arresting visual imagery that it generated, where women hugged trees and stared down bulldozers and musclemen have also made it a popular modern-day David vs Goliath fable. But such a characterisation paints a distorted picture and tells just half the story.
Half a century after the moment of reckoning, the villages that led the protests are collapsing under a series of environmental crises. Unplanned construction, big infrastructure projects and reckless tourism have left many parts of the region uninhabitable, including Raini, the village that nurtured the movement.
Floods, recurrin
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or