The dopiness Bharat NCAP cannot solve

Nils Bohlin, an engineer with Sweden’s Volvo, developed the modern three-point seatbelt in 1959. It was patented, but Volvo made the design available to all vehicle manufacturers in the interest of public safety.
But Bohlin may have underestimated the human propensity for self-harm, which, when it comes to driving, manifests itself as acts of dopiness.