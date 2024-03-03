Sensex (    %)
                        
The evenings are hard

Mounting stress upon India's grid engineers

power grid electricity power demand
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Ajay Shah
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Solar energy is growing. But in the evening, the sun goes down, and the big users of solar switch back to the grid. Economic growth and changes in the built environment are exacerbating cooling demand in the evening. Grid managers are manfully struggling with this problem of the surge in evening demand, but it is becoming harder to accommodate. The only way out is market prices.

The price of solar energy has dropped handsomely. For every firm, there is an opportunity to cut energy expenses in the day by obtaining solar electricity through some contracting mechanism. But the sun is a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion Power Grid Electronics solar power

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

