I have been travelling across the United States — from Chicago to San Diego and Los Angeles — and have been struck by the scale of this attention. Nvidia has become a particularly visible reference point, but the conversation is much bigger. It is about AI, the companies developing it, the growing ecosystem around it and, above all, the transformation it could bring. In four decades of working in public affairs, I cannot recall seeing this level of public attention around technological development and the companies associated with it. Let me clarify that I am not a stock market investor or trader. This is not an investment view or a recommendation to buy or sell any company. My interests are quite different. I wanted to understand what was driving this extraordinary attention and, more importantly, what it told us about the changes taking place around us.

I had experienced a similar moment of curiosity earlier this year, in January 2026, at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. AI was already a major subject of discussion across the meeting. But walking along a promenade, I was struck by the sheer visibility of AI companies, their branding, and advertisements. They seemed to be everywhere. Even the consulting firms’ outreach focused on how they could help corporations build AI applications. I wrote about this from Davos, reflecting on what this growing presence might mean for business and technology. A few months later, travelling across America, I find that the conversation has become even more pervasive.

What has struck me most is the speed of AI’s evolution and adoption. We often think of technological change as something that will shape the future. With AI, that future seems to be arriving much faster than many of us anticipated. Its applications are becoming increasingly visible across businesses, professions, education, healthcare, public services, skills, and everyday life.

Sitting in Chicago, I began asking some basic questions. What exactly is AI? How does it work? Why has it become so central to the global business conversation? I began reading, asking questions, and trying to understand.

I also started experimenting through conversations with ChatGPT. I would ask a question, follow it with another, sometimes challenge an answer, and occasionally move into an entirely different subject. It was an interesting experience — not simply receiving information, but using a new tool to connect ideas and explore subjects in different ways. I was learning about AI while, in a small way, learning through AI itself. The more I learnt, the more intrigued I became — not just by the technology, but by the scale of change it could bring to business, society and the way we live and work.

AI in public affairs

Perhaps my professional journey had something to do with where my curiosity took me next. As the founder of the Public Affairs Forum of India, I have spent much of my working life at the intersection of business, government and society. Over the years, I have seen how public policy shapes business opportunities, how business decisions influence society and how constructive engagement between stakeholders helps build trust.

AI brings a new dimension to these relationships. Its impact will not be confined to the companies developing the technology. It will influence how businesses operate, how governments deliver services, how professions evolve, and how society responds to change. The implications will extend well beyond technology — to public policy, regulation, employment, skills, competitiveness and public trust.

From a public affairs perspective, this is particularly interesting. The adoption of AI will inevitably bring businesses into closer engagement with government, regulators, employees, customers and communities. Understanding these different perspectives, and how they interact, will be an important part of navigating the transformation.

One thought that kept returning to me was the distinction between building a successful business and building an enduring institution. India has an impressive history of entrepreneurial achievement. Many of our most successful businesses have been built through the vision, conviction, and extraordinary energy of their founders. We have also seen family businesses evolve across generations, professionalise their management, and become institutions much larger than the individuals who started them.

This is a fascinating journey, but the transition from founder-led success to institution-building is not always easy. It involves balancing legacy with change, ownership with professional management, and individual vision with collective responsibility. This is particularly so for the startups.

The qualities that help build a business are not necessarily the same as those needed to sustain an institution across generations. An enduring institution needs more than a successful business model. It needs a culture, a purpose, and values that continue to guide it even as its leadership changes.

This becomes particularly relevant as Indian family businesses navigate generational transitions and entrepreneurial ventures grow into larger, more complex organisations. AI adds another dimension to this challenge. The ability to adapt to technological change will increasingly depend not just on investment in technology, but also on an organisation’s people, culture, leadership and capacity to evolve. It is not about choosing between family ownership and professional management. It is about finding the right balance between entrepreneurial spirit, professional capability and institutional continuity.

A thought worth reflecting on is this: A company should ultimately be bigger than its chief executive officer, stronger than its founder, and capable of carrying its values across generations. Leadership creates success. I firmly believe institution-building gives that success a longer life.

Governance and ethics

Governance and ethics are often discussed in formal terms — boards, committees, policies, compliance and reporting. All have their place. But I have increasingly come to believe that the real story lies in the culture of an organisation. What happens when someone raises an uncomfortable question? Can an employee express a concern without worrying about the consequences? Are difficult decisions examined independently? Do values hold firm when commercial pressures are high?

These are not questions that can be answered simply by reading a company’s governance report. They become visible in everyday decisions and in how people behave when nobody is watching. As organisations begin to use AI in more aspects of their operations and decision-making, these questions acquire a new significance. How much should we rely on technology? Where does human judgement remain essential? Who is accountable when an automated decision has unintended consequences?

These are questions worth exploring in boardrooms and leadership discussions as organisations consider the opportunities AI offers. Technology may evolve rapidly, but the importance of judgement, responsibility and accountability will remain.

Companies do not operate in isolation. Their decisions affect employees, customers, investors, governments, regulators, communities, and civil society. In my experience, understanding this wider ecosystem — and engaging constructively with it — is central to building lasting relationships and public trust.

As AI becomes more pervasive, these relationships are likely to become even more important. Its adoption may raise questions about jobs and skills, data and privacy, consumer interests, transparency and the way decisions are made. Stakeholders will naturally have different perspectives and expectations.

For businesses, understanding these perspectives will be part of navigating the transition. It is not simply a matter of adopting a technology and communicating the decision afterwards. There is value in listening, exchanging views and understanding the wider implications as the adoption process unfolds.

This is where public affairs has an important contribution to make: connecting business priorities with the larger public policy and societal environment. Constructive engagement with government, regulators, industry bodies, academia, and civil society can help organisations understand emerging issues and contribute to the conversations shaping the future.

Ultimately, trust is built over time through the way organisations conduct themselves and engage with the world around them. As AI changes how businesses function, the importance of these relationships is unlikely to diminish.

India’s AI moment

For India, the possibilities are enormous. AI could improve public service delivery, enhance productivity, strengthen healthcare and education, and contribute to the competitiveness of Indian businesses.

There are already important discussions underway in government, regulatory institutions, and think tanks. How should India approach AI regulation? What safeguards are needed around privacy, transparency, bias and accountability? How do we encourage innovation while protecting the wider public interest?

These are important questions, and the conversations will continue to evolve as the technology develops.

But there is another question that interests me: while these discussions are taking place in policy circles, are Indian businesses and organisations giving equal attention to these issues? As companies accelerate AI adoption, are they also considering its implications for employees, customers and other stakeholders? Are ethical governance, accountability, and responsible use finding their way into boardroom discussions? Are organisations thinking about how their people, culture and institutional processes will adapt to the pace of change?

I do not suggest that these questions have simple answers, or that every organisation will approach them in the same way. Sectors will have different experiences and priorities. But it will be interesting to see how the conversations between business, government, and society develop.

For India, the opportunity is not just to adopt AI, but also to participate in shaping the environment in which it grows and is used. That will require perspectives from technology, business, public policy, academia and civil society.

Conversations ahead

This is, in many ways, only the beginning of my own exploration. I look forward to exploring the fascinating intersection of AI and public affairs more deeply in the months ahead.

I am particularly curious about how these conversations will unfold in India: how policymakers and regulators will approach this rapidly evolving technology, how Indian companies and institutions will embrace it while thinking through ethical governance and accountability, and how business and society will navigate the opportunities and challenges together.

As I return to Davos in January 2027, I will be watching with even greater curiosity. AI was already a prominent subject at the Annual Meeting in January 2026. What will the conversations look like this time? Will they move further beyond the technology and investment story to the larger questions of business transformation, public policy, governance and society? And how much of what is being discussed will help shape the global agenda?

I suspect the most interesting conversations are still ahead of us. I look forward to listening, learning, and sharing more reflections. For now, I am left with a simple thought: the pace of technological change may be extraordinary, but the human questions around leadership, judgement, responsibility and trust remain as relevant as ever.

And perhaps that is where the most interesting conversation about AI really begins — not just with what the technology can do, but with how businesses, institutions and societies choose to understand it, adopt it and shape the future together.