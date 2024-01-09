Sensex (    %)
                        
The one-in-five achievement

From every fifth car sold this year expected to be electric to the rise of robotrucks, the landscape of sustainable technologies is evolving rapidly

climate change
ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Vandana Gombar
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:47 PM IST
The rising number of electric vehicles (EV) delivered by Tesla — 1.8 million last year versus 1.3 million in 2022 — is a good indication of the traction these vehicles have achieved globally. Although the annual growth rate is expected to slow down, the market continues to expand. BloombergNEF forecasts passenger EV sales of 16.7 million in 2024, up from almost 14 million last year. One in five passenger cars sold in the world will be electric this year. The two biggest manufacturers are Tesla and China’s BYD.

India’s electric car sales were close to the 100,000-vehicle mark last year.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

