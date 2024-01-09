The one-in-five achievement

The rising number of electric vehicles (EV) delivered by Tesla — 1.8 million last year versus 1.3 million in 2022 — is a good indication of the traction these vehicles have achieved globally. Although the annual growth rate is expected to slow down, the market continues to expand. BloombergNEF forecasts passenger EV sales of 16.7 million in 2024, up from almost 14 million last year. One in five passenger cars sold in the world will be electric this year. The two biggest manufacturers are Tesla and China’s BYD.

India’s electric car sales were close to the 100,000-vehicle mark last year.