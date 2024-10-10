The quantum clock is ticking: Strong policy framework needed for India

On August 13 this year, a significant milestone in quantum technology was achieved as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced the first three Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards. These standards open the door for the rollout of this technology in establishments worldwide, addressing concerns about quantum computers breaking current encryption protocols, and endangering the entire cyber landscape.

Quantum technologies are set to disrupt the digital world as we know it. Having already witnessed the rapid transformation of the past five decades through digital innovation, we now face an even faster revolution with quantum technology. As a