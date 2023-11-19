Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

The rise and rise of personal loans

Higher risk weight will increase the cost of capital for such loans for lenders and discourage them to go overboard

Banks, RBI
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Finally, it happened. Even though the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) have not been losing sleep over unsecured small loans turning bad since they form a minuscule part of their overall credit book, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) doesn’t want to take a chance. Last week, it raised the risk weight for consumer loans, barring housing, education, vehicle and gold loans, and loans given to microfinance entities and self-help groups by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by 25 percentage points. This will increase the cost of capital for such loans for lenders and discourage them from going overboard.
 
Earlier, in the October monetary policy statement, while emphasising the importance of financial sector stability, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Lenders prefer salaried individuals with steady income for personal loans

Manappuram Finance launches digital lending app to widen reach

Loan sanctions through NBFCs slip sharply to 5.7% in June quarter

PSB shares rally; IOB, PSB, Central Bank, Uco Bank surge over 40% in 4 days

Problem of plenty: Why flows into small-cap funds hit a record high in June

Blue Revolution

The power of symbols

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

A tightrope between Israel and Arab ties

Palliatives, not solutions: When politicians hide failures under largesse

Topics : PSBs lending Personal loans NBFCs

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Final IND vs AUS Playing 11

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon