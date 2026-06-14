The rise and rise of smallcaps: Strong earnings, robust demand

The dominance of India’s largest companies too is gradually eroding. Their share of the profits of all listed firms has fallen steadily, from 51.8 per cent in Q4FY25 to 49.8 per cent in Q3FY26 and 47.1 per cent in Q4FY26. As in previous quarters, the most eye-catching performance came from microcap firms. Their sales rose by 17.5 per cent, while operating profit increased by more than 22 per cent. Even these figures probably understate the segment’s strength. Many of the fastest-growing and highest-quality small firms remain outside the benchmark indices that investors follow. The persistence of such strong performance is surprising because the broader economic backdrop has deteriorated. Net tax revenues fell by 6.3 per cent last month, largely because of softer goods and services tax (GST) receipts. Yet, many smaller companies continue to flourish.

The explanation lies in a shift that receives little attention outside the community of analysts and keen-eyed investors. India today possesses an unusually rich ecosystem of listed smaller companies operating in sectors with powerful and long-lasting growth drivers; pharmaceuticals, engineering, capital goods, defence and power infrastructure are among the most important.

Power: India’s projected peak electricity demand is expected to approach 460 gigawatts (Gw) by 2032. Meeting that requirement will necessitate vast investment in transmission infrastructure, including more than 120,000 circuit kilometres of new lines, additional substations and a gradual grid upgrade from 220 kilovolt (kV) to 400 kV and 765 kV networks. The theoretical requirement runs into several trillion rupees. Not all of that investment will materialise; inefficiency and delays are unavoidable. Yet even a fraction of the planned expenditure represents an enormous opportunity for the smallcap companies that manufacture transformers, switchgear, circuit breakers, insulators, voltage regulators, capacitors, protective relays, cables and smart meters.

Pharmaceutical services: This constitutes another powerful source of growth. India’s contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and contract research and manufacturing organisations (CRMOs) have evolved from low-cost suppliers into strategic partners for global drug companies. Estimates place the size of the Indian CDMO market at $19 billion-23 billion, with growth rates of around 12 per cent annually — potentially sustainable for many years. Indian facilities can often be commissioned far more quickly than their Western counterparts and operate at costs that are 70-80 per cent lower. India also has the largest number of United States (US) Food and Drug Administration-compliant manufacturing plants outside the US. This is not an industry dominated by pharmaceutical giants; it is a knowledge-intensive business in which smaller, specialised firms often possess a competitive advantage.

Data centres: Demand for digital infrastructure continues to surge, and the sector is expected to expand by around 30 per cent this year. The Union Budget for FY27 sweetened the proposition by offering a tax holiday until 2047 for eligible foreign cloud service providers. Globally, investment in data centres is expected to exceed $180 billion in 2026. The benefits accrue mainly to suppliers of various gear, power equipment, cooling systems, cabling and other supporting infrastructure. Here again, most of the beneficiaries are small firms.

Engineering (capital goods, defence): Government capital expenditure, defence indigenisation, rising demand for precision tools, factory automation and export opportunities have combined to create a sustained expansion cycle. Many firms expect double-digit growth for years. Several already possess order books stretching three years into the future. Most remain well below the radar of big institutional investors, especially the foreign ones.

Services: For decades, listed services companies were largely synonymous with software exporters. But rising incomes, urbanisation and the aspirations of a wealthier middle class have given rise to a growing array of listed service businesses comprising finance (wealth management, asset management, brokerage, insurance, depositories, registrars, exchanges); health care (diagnostics, hospitals); and retailing (app delivery, retail chains, online stores). Every year dozens of new service businesses are entering the listed space, with a majority of them small companies outside the indices.

India’s macroeconomic challenges remain formidable. The fiscal position is under pressure. In April, subsidies rose by 52 per cent, driven by higher food and fertiliser support. Interest payments increased by 18 per cent, while other expenditure surged by 27 per cent. Such pressures will undoubtedly affect some businesses, particularly those dependent on government contracts or discretionary public spending. But despite two major external shocks, punitive trade tariffs imposed by the US last year and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, demand is robust and order pipelines intact. The remarkable rise of smallcaps, therefore, reflects the emergence of a broad set of specialised businesses operating in industries where the sectoral tailwinds remain considerably stronger than the macroeconomic headwinds.