What is the Tata group all about? Is it just another private sector company? Or, is it the icon of Indian industry? Is its leadership expected to be nation- oriented? What is the nature of the expectation of the country and our people about the Tata group?

Perhaps, the answers are obvious.

Since Jamsetji Tata set up Tata Steel in Jamshedpur and J R D Tata expanded to new areas of industrial activity, Ratan Tata, over a 30-year period took the group global, acquiring the UK’s Corus Steel and Jaguar Land Rover, two particular examples.

On the night of the final bidding for Corus Steel, and as Ratan Tata, B Muthuraman (MD, Tata Steel), and others were entering the bidding room, Ratan famously said that he will bid high to acquire Corus Steel against Brazilian competition because this acquisition was not just about Tata — it was about India and its global image.

Here are some more examples:First, the setting up of cancer hospitals around the country to bring cancer treatment nearer to those in need of care.

Second, massive investment in semiconductors in Gujarat and Assam, to build India’s technological strength.

Third, the acquisition of Air India, sick and struggling, so that it remained India’s national airline.

Fourth, Tata Nano, a ₹1 lakh car project built for the common people of India, so that they could afford a car.

Fifth, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, which was founded by the Tatas.

Again and again, the Tata group has served the nation. In the process, it has become a public service industry institution, a national asset and a symbol of national security. The 26/11 terrorist attack on the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai is a reminder that Tata is a target when India is to be wounded.

In fact, these characteristics of the Tata group make it essential for the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the National Security Adviser to be the ultimate deciding authorities because national security is in their hands.

The Tata group is trusted by the people, something which cannot be said of the private sector generally.

It is India’s icon, respected and admired across the country, and the world.

Its majority shareholding has historically been with Tata Trusts and there has never been a problem till very recently.

The recent public media coverage has been damaging to the Tata group’s image and reputation, and has disturbed its employees and customers, as well as the public at large and, surely, the government and its various agencies.

In reality, the Tata group is about India: It is the industrial backbone of India, the Industrial culture of India, the industrial potential of India, the Industrial technology of India, the industrial growth of India.

More than that, it’s about the people of India. Tata belongs to India. Tata is India. Tata must remain true to its original identity. Tata is not a plaything of a few individuals, it can never be.

The ongoing publicity about internal differences is deeply damaging to the Tata name and to India.

One cannot help but recall the many instances of corporate groups splitting, dividing, breaking up — some with much unseemly publicity and some quietly, with dignity.

One recent example was the Godrej group which did it with dignity and self-respect. Both sides appointed the finest experts: Nimesh Kampani and AZB Partners to represent the Jamshyd Godrej side and Uday Kotak with Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas on the Adi Godrej side. Perhaps, there is a lesson here for people involved with the Tata group. It took time, it took patience but, eventually, the settlement was completed without public acrimony.

This could be a pathway for the leadership of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, recalling the words of the Prime Minister in another context, that “this is not the time for war, this is a time for dialogue and diplomacy”. If the people concerned do not follow the direction shown by the Prime Minister to countries which are at war, then the government has enormous powers and a variety of instruments to bring peace, as it must in the national security interest of the country.

This has been an unfortunate year in the long history of the Tata group. The next year must show that a new pathway of peace is the way forward, either through voluntary internal dialogue or through government action. The national security interests of the country have to be given overriding importance. The Tata group is very much part of India’s national security.

The writer is former director general, Confederation of Indian Industry