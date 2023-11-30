Sensex (1.10%)
Towards a brighter tomorrow

Through 'Jan Bhagidari' events, G20 reached 1.4 billion citizens, involving all states and Union Territories as Partners

G20
Photo: Bloomberg

Narendra Modi New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 07:04 AM IST
Today marks 365 days since India assumed the G20 presidency. It is a moment to reflect, recommit, and rejuvenate the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam— One Earth, One Family, One Future”.
 
As we undertook this responsibility last year, the global landscape grappled with multifaceted challenges: recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, looming climate threats, financial instability, and debt distress in developing nations, all amid declining multilateralism. In the midst of conflicts and competition, development cooperation suffered, impeding progress.
 
Assuming the G20 chair, India sought to offer the world an alternative to the status quo, a shift from a GDP-centric to human-centric progress. India aimed to remind the world of what unites us, rather than what divides us. Finally, the global conversation had
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Narendra Modi BS Opinion G20 G20 meets

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:04 AM IST

