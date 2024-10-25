Tracking the trend: What's driving complacency in global equity markets?

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Yields may have backed up in recent weeks but United States rates are still pricing in lots of Federal Reserve cuts over the next year. And credit spreads remain very modest. So financial conditions in the US are very benign and have gotten progressively easier as reflected, for example, in the Chicago Fed’s Financial