Updating India's rituals

“Don’t you agree that managers in India stop doing any real hands-on work once they reach their late 30s and merely go through the days enacting rituals of holding meetings, chairing reviews and so on?”

I looked at my friend who had just asked me this question over lunch at a posh restaurant in BKC Bombay. He had invited me, saying we must meet, we haven’t met for a while”, etc. He is the founder and chief executive officer of an IT services company employing nearly 5,000 people and we have known each other from the time we started working.