We need to talk about China as global economic tensions remain high

The world has been consumed by the international relations theatre and discussions of economic statecraft after American President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day”. The tariffs imposed by the United States (US) and the retaliatory measures by China have turned into a trade war between the two giants, and a great deal of disruption for all other countries. As the true impact of the tariffs begins to hit American consumers and businesses, the Trump administration has started to feel the heat from domestic constituencies. There is a possibility of a rollback of the new tariffs even without Chinese concessions. The reversal of