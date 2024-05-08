Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

We're back to bijli, sadak, paani

Rapid urbanisation in the post-liberalisation era has altered the dynamics of middle-class urban voter demands

election year, elections
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Ahead of elections, fierce debates have broken out in resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the country’s most famous high-tech Millennium City that somehow manages to thrive on the most low-tech quality of civic infrastructure. The argument is to vote or not to vote given the deteriorating state of Gurugram; to do your duty as a citizen or to expect elected officials to do theirs. Undoubtedly, the city, which started from pretty minimal standards of civic amenities in the first place, has hit a new low: Garbage going nowhere, roads that make village lanes look like Formula 1 tracks, noxious overflowing
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Urbanisation Member of Parliament Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon