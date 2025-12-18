Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Weak regulation hurt public policy in 2025; fixing it is 2026's big task

Weak regulation hurt public policy in 2025; fixing it is 2026's big task

From aviation to finance, regulatory failures marked India's economy in 2025, exposing weak state capacity and the urgent need to redesign how regulators function

2025 TRAGEDY
premium

India has developed tentacles of a deeply interventionist regulatory state, without commensurate knowledge of how to make regulation work. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

K P Krishnan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What happened in the Indian economy in 2025? A series of problems that surfaced — from civil aviation to public health — were linked to regulation. The Indian state has developed a potent regulatory arm, with interventions all across the economy carried out by “statutory regulatory authorities” (SRAs). But SRAs have inherited the sources of Indian state failure: Too much central planning, too little rule of law, and low state capability. This has turned into a major bottleneck for the possibility of exuberant private investment. What is required is not tinkering with the output of SRAs — one
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change public policy Indian Economy DGCA aviation safety IndiGo Airlines CDSCO BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon