Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / What's your credit score? Know how its behaviour affects financial health

What's your credit score? Know how its behaviour affects financial health

Higher frequency of credit data reporting is a win-win for credit bureaus, borrowers and lenders

Credit Score
Premium

Representative image

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in the frequency of credit information reporting by banks to credit bureaus, mandating fortnightly or even shorter intervals. The current practice is monthly reporting. The new norms are to take effect as soon as possible and no later than January 1, 2025.

This is win-win for both the borrowers and the lenders.

Borrowers will benefit as their credit information will be updated more quickly when they repay loans. For instance, when a borrower closes a home or car loan at the beginning of the month, she
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon