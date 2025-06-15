Microfinance industry refashions itself amid opportunities and challenges

“The microfinance sector continues to suffer from a vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices,” said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), last week. These are tough words from the otherwise soft-spoken Rao, the senior-most in that position at the central bank. He also pointed out the prevalence of Shylock-like tendencies: “Lenders should look beyond the conventional ‘high-yielding business’ tag…and approach it with an empathic and developmental perspective, recognising the socioeconomic role that microfinance plays in empowering vulnerable communities.”

His observations came three days after the RBI’s move to give