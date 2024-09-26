When mule beats mare: The real reason behind growing stress at workplace

I was once in a job that required working with people in other time zones. On one occasion, I was required to visit the HQ, which was 9.5 hours behind us. The notice was short, and I did not have the visa. But my presence was required — or so I was told — because regional leads from across the world were coming together.

So I offered to join the session on a video call. From about nine in the evening, India time, I sat before a screen for six or seven hours. Munching on sandwiches and sipping