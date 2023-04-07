When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

Consider that independent commentators expected, with near-unanimity, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee to announce on Thursday a quarter-percentage point increase in the policy-stipulated interest rate for overnight money. But the committee sprang a surprise and decided -- unanimously, please note -- to keep the rate unchang

In 1943, Hermann Hesse, then a future Nobel laureate, published a novel titled Magister Ludi (Latin for “Master of the Game”). The “Glass Bead Game”, another title for the book, remains . It takes place in the future, in a place dedicated to the life of the mind. Those playing the game, whose rules are elusive, have to spend years studying unconnected subjects like music, cultural history, and mathematics, and find connections that help them play better. It’s all a bit esoteric, like monetary policy — which is the point of bringing this up just now.