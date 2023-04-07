close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

When the randomness of monetary policy reminds one of a game of Ludo

The real issue may be that the RBI does not really subscribe to the mandate it has been given, and the govt, in a pre-election year, quietly supports such agnosticism, writes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Premium

Reserve Bank of India

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In 1943, Hermann Hesse, then a future Nobel laureate, published a novel titled Magister Ludi (Latin for “Master of the Game”). The “Glass Bead Game”, another title for the book, remains . It takes place in the future, in a place dedicated to the life of the mind. Those playing the game, whose rules are elusive, have to spend years studying unconnected subjects like music, cultural history, and mathematics, and find connections that help them play better. It’s all a bit esoteric, like monetary policy — which is the point of bringing this up just now.
Consider that independent commentators expected, with near-unanimity, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee to announce on Thursday a quarter-percentage point increase in the policy-stipulated interest rate for overnight money. But the committee sprang a surprise and decided -- unanimously, please note -- to keep the rate unchang
Or

Also Read

GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists

Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Why the answer to India's export and employment worries may lie in R&D

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Assessing contagion: 'Little, then lottle', like ketchup coming out of bottle

From debt to equity: Why are India's 'national champions' changing tack?

Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?

Sealing green power for homes and firms

Defining India-US relations

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Topics : Reserve Bank of India | Inflation | Monetary policy committee meeting | T N Ninan | OPINION | BS Opinion | MPC | MPC meet | Indian Economy | Indian Inflation | GDP growth | India GDP growth

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon