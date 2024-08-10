Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

When underdog pushes top dog

The third Modi govt has quickly moved away from dismissing all Congress ideas as unimaginative and is now implementing several of them. Think poll-bound Haryana and Maharashtra

BJP Congress, political party, congress
Premium

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
We often use situations and metaphors from cricket to explain political complexities. This, however, is the season of the Olympics and the Euro, so football and hockey would be more contextual. Therefore, let’s go ahead and see how a typical turn in a hockey or football game applies to the way national politics has moved, as indicated at the end of this Monsoon/Budget Session of Parliament.

Take your mind back to the hockey quarter-final where India played with 10 men against Great Britain for 42 minutes. Taking advantage of this, Great Britain attacked relentlessly as India struggled to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India's national interest paramount: Russian FM Lavrov on energy ties

Modi 3.0, T&C apply

Petrobras CEO pushes offshore oil prospect as matter of national interest

CAA: A fading story

Push for Modi 4.0

Topics : NATIONAL INTEREST Shekhar Gupta National Interest BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon