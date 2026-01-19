Why growth isn't saving the rupee despite low inflation, modest CAD

The puzzle is sharpened by the apparent strength of the Indian economy. Growth remains brisk, and inflation has fallen to multi-decade lows. It is true that exports have taken a hit from higher US tariffs, with merchandise shipments growing by less than 1 per cent year-on-year between August and December 2025. Yet gross domestic product (GDP) is still projected to expand by 6.5-7 per cent in 2026-27, keeping India firmly in place as the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Ordinarily, such performance would attract foreign capital, as investors chase returns, lifting the currency in the process. That was the pattern during the boom of 2004-08, when equity inflows averaged a little over 2 per cent of GDP and the rupee appreciated by around 2.5-3 per cent a year. This time, the script has flipped. Despite strong growth, the rupee has fallen by more than 5 per cent so far in 2025-26.

What makes the decline more striking is the modest current account deficit (CAD) — around 1 per cent of GDP in April-September 2025. A weakening rupee suggests that even financing so small a gap has become difficult.

The reason lies in a persistent imbalance: Demand for rupees has lagged supply, reflecting pressures on both the trade and capital accounts. Merchandise imports averaged about $62 billion a month in 2025, far exceeding exports of roughly $37 billion and leaving a $25 billion trade deficit. Although services exports offset much of this gap, weak goods exports and a rising import bill — driven in part by higher gold and silver prices — have skewed demand towards dollars. Importers are buying more dollars than exporters are supplying, pushing the dollar up and the rupee down.

Normally, such a shortfall would be easy to finance — if capital inflows were behaving as they usually do. Last year, they were anything but normal. In 2025, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew about $19 billion from Indian equities on a net basis — the worst outflow on record. This exodus occurred even as capital flows into the broader MSCI Emerging Markets index remained robust. India was a clear outlier.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been no more reassuring. This should have been a moment of opportunity, with multinationals diversifying away from China and India opening more sectors to foreign capital while offering incentives through production-linked schemes. Yet investors remain hesitant. Gross FDI inflows have been stuck at around 1.7 per cent of GDP since early 2023, well below the 3 per cent seen in the mid-2000s.

The graph tells the story starkly. Between January 2024 and October 2025, gross FDI inflows averaged about $7 billion a month, while withdrawals ran close to $4 billion, leaving net inflows of barely $3 billion — negligible for a $4 trillion economy. Once rising outward investment by Indian firms, averaging $2-3 billion a month, is taken into account, the picture worsens. In effect, India has received close to zero net FDI each month over the past 22 months.

The conclusion is hard to escape: India has failed to capitalise on the global shift in FDI in any meaningful way. This has in turn soured the mood among portfolio investors who now appear far less confident about India’s long-term growth prospects. Instead, capital is being redirected to East Asia, where economies are seen as better positioned to benefit from the China+1 strategy and the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Delays to a US-India trade deal have only reinforced this perception. The rupee’s slide reflects this deeper malaise — India’s waning appeal as a destination for foreign capital. The Reserve Bank of India’s heavy interventions in the foreign-exchange market have offered only a temporary fix; a durable remedy lies in reforms that restore credibility and rekindle India’s appeal to global investors.

All of this places the forthcoming Union Budget firmly in the spotlight. Strong headline numbers — rapid growth, low inflation and a modest current account deficit — have fostered the belief that little needs fixing. That would be a misjudgement. Both foreign investors and domestic firms are signalling that something is amiss, as evident in the prolonged weakness of private investment. The government has taken a few policy steps in recent months. One can only hope that more decisive measures will follow when the Budget is presented on February 1.