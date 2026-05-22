Reinventing identity for a new age: Why legacy brands are getting tattoos

India’s legacy brands are getting tattoos. Not literal ones, but the corporate equivalent: Bold new identities, edgy collaborations, and a deliberate break from their “uncle energy.” This isn’t vanity. It’s survival.

For 30 years, legacy Indian brands had an unfair advantage: Trust. If your father bought Bajaj, you bought Bajaj. If Amul buttered your childhood parantha, it buttered your kid’s too. Distribution was king, and advertising meant Chitrahaar on Doordarshan.

That world is gone. A 22-year-old in Indore doesn’t care that your brand existed in 1985. She discovers products on Instagram reels, compares them on Amazon in 30 seconds, and switches if the packaging looks dated and fuddy-duddy. Trust without relevance is just history. And history doesn’t scan UPI.

So the old guard is rebranding, fast and loud.

The tattoos show up differently. First, the Visual Detox. Logos are getting decluttered. Mahindra’s new “Twin Peaks” logo lost the oval and the gradients. Britannia flattened its curves and went minimal. Even SBI, the bluest of blue chips, rolled out yono with a lowercase, friendly typeface. The brief to every agency is the same: “Make us look like we could launch an app tomorrow.” Why? Because design is shorthand for mindset. A 3D, chrome-shadow logo screams “We still use fax machines.” A flat, bold mark says “We understand dark mode.” Gen Z won’t read your annual report. They’ll judge your app icon.

Next, the Tone Transplant. Notice how banks stopped talking like banks. Kotak’s “hausla” ads sound like a D2C brand. ICICI’s iMobile ads use rap, not Rabindranath. Tata Tea’s “Jaago Re” is now “Iss baar badlav ke liye.” The voice moved from Doordarshan anchor to your meme-sharing cousin. Legacy brands realised they were renting attention on Meta and YouTube, which you don’t get for 3 seconds with a corporate voiceover. You get it with humour, attitude, and cultural fluency. Hence CRED’s Rahul Dravid meltdown or Dream11’s “Dimaag se Dhoni” remix. The tattoo here is linguistic.

The third, the Collab Sleeve. If you can’t be cool, borrow cool. Raymond partnered with Gaurav Gupta for couture. Parle-G showed up at Lakme Fashion Week. Amul’s topical cartoons now drop as NFTs and anime-style reels. Mahindra sponsors the Pro Kabaddi League and calls the Thar a “lifestyle.” Collaborations are how 70-year-old brands get a backstage pass to culture. They signal to a 25-year-old: “We get your world.” It’s cheaper than building credibility from scratch, and faster than waiting for the old chief marketing officer to retire.

Last, the Product Pivot. A logo alone won’t save you if the product feels stuck in 2002. So brands are launching sub-brands that feel nothing like the parent. Tata Consumer’s “1868 by Tata Tea” looks like it belongs in a Bandra café. Hero’s Vida is electric and app-first, nothing like old Splendor pragmatism. Godrej’s Cinthol deos and air fresheners are Instagram-first, not supermarket-first.

This is tattoo-as-reinvention. The parent company stays trusted. The new kid gets to be experimental. If it fails, the mother brand is insulated. If it works, the equity transfers upward.

Why now? First, digital destroyed distribution moats. Brands realised that a better-looking, better-talking newcomer will eat your lunch. Second, capital is cultural now. Venture Capitals ask founders about Instagram aesthetics in diligence calls. Third, India’s consumption map flipped. The next 200 million customers under 30 didn’t grow up with Nirma jingles, they grew up with YouTube.

Not every rebrand though works. A tattoo without a personality change is just ink. Some brands sandblast their heritage and end up looking like a confused startup. Zee becoming Z is a bad example. Others go so edgy they alienate the core customer who still pays the bills. The rule, therefore, is: Rebrand the wrapper only if you’ve significantly upgraded.

The smartest legacy brands aren’t just changing logos. They’re changing how they behave. Faster launches. Public beta testing. Talking to customers in comments, not just TVCs (television commercials). Decentralising decisions so a 28-year-old brand manager can greenlight a reel without six approvals.

That’s the real tattoo: Organisational, not cosmetic. The ink is visible. The pain of change is underneath. In India’s new brand economy, you either get the tattoo, or you become the tattoo — a faded mark of something that used to matter.