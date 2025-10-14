Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / A new beginning: Geopolitical shifts drive the reset in Indo-Canadian ties

A new beginning: Geopolitical shifts drive the reset in Indo-Canadian ties

For all the visible diplomatic affability, hard geopolitical realities have dictated the swiftness with which both sides have worked to revive relations

Anita Anand, Canada’s foreign affairs minister
premium

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand | Image: Bloomberg

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A year after Indo-Canadian ties touched rock bottom, collateral damage from the murder of a pro-Khalistani activist, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit signals a cautious turnaround. The exit of Justin Trudeau, whose dependence on Khalistani leaders to stay in power marred relations with India, and the accession of Mark Carney as Prime Minister in March this year significantly changed the dynamics of the relationship. For one, the poor performance of the pro-Khalistani party in the Canadian elections has removed a major political obstacle for closer Indo-Canadian relations. For another, as an economist and former central banker, Mr Carney was
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment BS Opinion India-Canada External Affairs Ministry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon