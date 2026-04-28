Agile deal-making: New Zealand FTA done, time to consider joining CPTPP

As a smaller and more agile trading entity than, say, the European Union (EU), New Zealand was also able to make the sort of bargains that render an FTA more attractive to New Delhi. For example, it is committed to investing $20 billion in the Indian economy over the next 15 years. Whether this will be doable is an open question. A similar promise was made by the countries of the European Free Trade Area, composed of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein — except that the commitment there was for $100 billion. New Delhi has often seen investment as the flip side of trade openness, and thus it has conditioned market access on such promises. For such large sums to materialise, however, India must continue to take forward business- and investor-friendly reform. Judicial and arbitration reform, to ensure that concerns about dispute settlement do not hinder promised capital inflows, must, therefore, be a major priority.

The agreement also includes some provisions on the movement of individuals, which is relatively rare at a time when many countries are growing more closed to immigration. Up to 5,000 Indian professionals will be granted three-year work permits in New Zealand, in specific in-demand sectors such as health care and information technology. New Delhi has long asked for migration agreements to be part of broader trade agreements, but in more recent deals, it has had to shelve that requirement, given the political climate in those geographies. Clearly, it is not yet an issue of the same magnitude in New Zealand, but it needs to be carefully watched since domestic politics on such issues can change swiftly in just a few years.