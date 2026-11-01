AI capex boom
Global tech investors are evaluating returns
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Four tech giants — Google, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft — lost an aggregate $900 billion in market value last Thursday after declaring their respective third-quarter (July-September 2026) results. On Friday, big tech shares continued to slide. The biggest loser was Alphabet, Google’s parent, which had its market capitalisation shaved off by $500 billion with a catastrophic 13 per cent drop in one session. Amazon lost 7 per cent and Meta 6 per cent. All of these companies continue to be highly profitable but disappointed the street. The cited rationales for the selloffs are interesting. The bearish sentiment is centred, one way or another, on exposure to artificial intelligence (AI).