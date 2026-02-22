AI for all: Global Summit in India offers a path to take the world forward
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 positions New Delhi as a global AI convenor, blending ethics, inclusion and $250 billion in investments to shape the future of artificial intelligence
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi last week, marked a significant moment in global technology diplomacy, with representation from over 100 countries and participation from across the world. The “New Delhi Declaration” was adopted by 88 countries and international organisations, underscoring a consensus around the summit’s seven “chakras” (pillars), centred on democratising AI resources, economic growth and social good, trusted and secure AI systems, and human-capital development across nations, all underpinned by the principle of “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya”(Welfare for all, Happiness of all), the theme of the event. This collective endorsement, including by the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, reflects India’s emergence as a convenor between the Global North’s technological edge and the Global South’s aspirations for inclusion and capacity building. This positioning aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier call at the G20 Johannesburg Summit 2025 for a “global compact on AI”.