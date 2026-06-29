AI's hidden footprint: Ambitions must be matched by resource planning

A recent report by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health argues that artificial intelligence (AI) must increasingly be viewed as physical infrastructure, with real demands on electricity, water and land. This is a clear departure from how AI is usually framed in terms of productivity, innovation, jobs, misinformation or privacy. The numbers are striking. Global data centres last year consumed an estimated 448 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, more than the annual power consumption of Saudi Arabia. If the current trends continue, this could rise to 945 TWh by 2030. AI workloads alone already account for around one-fifth of data-centre electricity demand and are expected to claim a much larger share in the years ahead. More importantly, it is a warning against the comforting assumption that technological progress will automatically solve the problem. AI models are becoming more efficient, requiring less energy per task. But as costs fall and capabilities improve, AI is being deployed across more applications, devices and services. The result is a classic example of the Jevons Paradox: Gains in efficiency lower costs, which in turn drives higher overall consumption.