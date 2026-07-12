Boosting manufacturing: Lower import barriers will increase exports

While the decision on duty exemption must be welcomed, the end date underlines India’s inherent reluctance in liberalising imports. The identified sectors don’t need such policy support just because of global supply-chain disruption or geopolitical tensions. Indian businesses need lower duties to become more competitive in general. An end date for exemption would only likely benefit incumbents and may not inspire new investment in these sectors. There are compelling reasons to reduce import duties. Economists have long argued with evidence that import duties effectively act as a tax on exports. India needs a broader review of its tariff structure. While lower restrictions on imports are critical for boosting production and attaining export competitiveness in general, it is particularly important in electronics and related products.

As a 2024 NITI Aayog report underscored, about 70 per cent of international trade comprises items that are part of global value chains (GVCs). In the case of electronic items, it goes up to 80 per cent. Thus, if India is to integrate into GVCs in general, and for electronic goods in particular, it will need a competitive tariff structure. Import restrictions and high tariffs create friction, affecting participation in GVCs. As the NITI report rightly noted, India’s tariff structure, with multiple slabs, often leads to misinterpretation and disputes. Frequent revisions also create their own set of problems. All of these issues, which put Indian producers and exporters at a disadvantage, are avoidable. Tariffs and other forms of protection have not really helped India expand its industrial base significantly. It must also be noted that when foreign or domestic businesses start producing inputs or machinery with the benefit of tariff protection, they tend to sell their products at comparable import prices. Thus, it does not benefit exporters.