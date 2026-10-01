CAFE III: Hastening slowly

Although the industry has broadly welcomed the new standards, it is unclear whether these norms are sufficient to address the issue for which these norms were first introduced in 2017 — to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emission. The overall passenger-car market is expected to grow from five million units in 2025 to 6.5 million units by 2032, suggesting that reducing carbon emission from this industry will remain a challenge. The obvious solution lies in accelerating the transition to EVs. Though the CAFÉ III mechanisms incentivise EV production, they do not go far enough. As former NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant has pointed out, the norms have not gone far enough in compelling the industry to make a major transition to EVs. In an X post, he said EVs became one option among many when they should be the destination. Certainly there is considerable scope for the government to have mandated a more aggressive EV transition. The norms set an 11 per cent target for EVs by 2032; but the industry is already at 8 per cent, implying that a higher target would not have been outside the bounds of manufacturers’ capabilities.