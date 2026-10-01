CAFE III: Hastening slowly
The norms do not accelerate the needed transition
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
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The recently notified third Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE III) standard for passenger vehicles between April 2027 and March 2032 is a well-meaning attempt to steer the passenger-car industry towards lower emission norms. But questions arise on whether these norms have gone far enough to drive a meaningful transition. CAFE III mandates an improvement of roughly 16.7 per cent in fuel efficiency over five years. The fuel-consumption target is based on an equation linked to a reference weight and baseline fuel-consumption target across each manufacturer’s fleet. For CAFE III, the reference weight has increased from 1,082 kg to 1,229 kg. The higher reference weight seeks to address a demand for higher concessions for small cars, which became the subject of feverish lobbying by manufacturers. Crucially, the norms include a “super-credit” mechanism, which adds compliance values for cleaner vehicles. For instance, each battery electric vehicle (BEV) and range-extended EV will be counted as three vehicles for calculating fleet performance. Plug-in EVs and strong hybrid EVs using ethanol follow similar volume-derogation norms on a reducing scale. Manufacturers can also claim efficiency improvement for specified technologies such as start-stop systems and tyre-pressure monitoring, light-emission diode, or improved air conditioning systems.