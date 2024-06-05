Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Congress' learning curve

Smarter alliances, social media tactics helped

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at party headquarters in New Delhi, after INDIA bloc’s strong showing in Lok Sabha polls
Premium

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at party headquarters in New Delhi, after INDIA bloc’s strong showing in Lok Sabha polls

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After plummeting to historic lows in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the Congress appears to have internalised the lessons of failure to nearly double its own seat tally in Parliament and forge alliances that have eroded the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) dominance, including in traditional strongholds. Though its broader election rhetoric may have scarcely been novel, being based on the old tropes of freebies and handouts, the grand old party finally displayed the kind of hard-nosed political savvy that was missing in action this past decade. The foundation for the bounce-back lay in the Congress leadership’s realistic understanding of
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Congress Social Media indian politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon