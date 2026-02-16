Consumer awareness: Front-of-pack labels can reshape food choices

The Supreme Court last week asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to “seriously” consider introducing front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods high in sugar, saturated fats, trans fats, and sodium, observing that such labels could advance public-health goals. The Court has sought a response within four weeks, effectively nudging a regulator that has debated the issue for years without finalising norms. Obesity is rising at an alarming rate and is now a major public-health challenge. The National Family Health Survey (2019-21) has reported that 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men are overweight or obese. Excess weight among children under five increased from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21. The World Obesity Atlas 2024 estimates that more than 33 million Indian children were obese in 2020. This is projected to more than double to 83 million by 2035. Parallel to this, India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for ultra-processed foods (UPFs).