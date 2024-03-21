Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Containing disinformation

Initiatives by digital giants will be critical

fact check
Premium

Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the notification regarding the establishment of a fact-checking unit under the Press Information Bureau till the Bombay High Court decides the petitions challenging the amendments to the Information Technology Rules. Meanwhile, digital giants Google and Meta are finetuning strategies for combating election disinformation. Apart from releasing new detection tools, and offering training to fact-checkers, both will collaborate with fact-checking initiatives run by other organisations, and coordinate with the Election Commission of India (ECI). While all the major digital platforms mounted individual efforts against disinformation with mixed results in the 2019 general elections, the 2024

Also Read

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

WPL 2024 DC vs GG Highlights: Shafali, bowlers take Capitals to final

PKL 2023: Gujarat Giants full players list, price and live stream details

IPL 2024 auction: Will Lucknow's light purse be enough to get heavy squad?

WPL 2024 GG vs UP Highlights: Deepti's 88 in vain as Giants stay alive

Monetary policy path

All that breathes

A voice for consumers

Redemption risks

Increasing ambitions

Topics : Election Commission of India Business Standard Editorial Comment Supreme Court Bombay High Court Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon