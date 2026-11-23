COP31 climate talks expose deep divides over fossil fuels and finance
COP31's failure to reach a political agreement exposes deep divisions over fossil fuels and climate finance, putting global climate goals further at risk
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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No one was surprised when the 31st Conference of Parties (COP31) summit in Antalya, Turkey, ended without a central political agreement — the Antalya Pacts — despite running into two days of overtime. If anything, the longest-running climate talks in United Nations history highlighted the festering divisions between the developed and developing worlds over fossil fuels and climate finance. The result is that it is now clear that global temperatures are set to overshoot the Paris-Agreement target of holding temperatures below 1.5 degrees centigrade above pre-industrial levels — at a time when global temperatures broke new heat records this year. The draft pact sought to call on countries to keep the overshoot as low and for as short-lived a period as possible, a considerable dilution from the original Paris-Agreement pledges, and suggested carbon-capture storage as a substitute for cutting emission. The latter in itself is controversial; it works for some industries but is limited as an economically scalable solution.