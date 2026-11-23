But it was fossil fuels that proved a key deal breaker — although the pledge to transition away from fossil fuels was taken at COP28 in Dubai three years ago. The draft pact excluded all references to coal, oil and natural gas or transitioning away from fossil fuels, replacing it with anodyne phrasing on the “irreversible global transition towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development”. Refuting this framing was the European Union, the United Kingdom, Norway, small island-states and vulnerable states. This grouping was up against major oil- and gas-producing countries — most of them, not coincidentally, Turkish allies — as well as India, China, and Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC). The other consequential point of disagreement was climate finance. A commitment to treble the figure by 2035 from $40 billion was articulated just last year. But the deepening North-South divide in climate talks means that the rich nations — the major historical contributors to global warming — were unwilling to commit to fixed contributions. At the same time, Russia accused developed nations of extending climate finance as loans rather than grants.

The 13 days of talks did record some gains, though the value of some of them is contestable. The proposed plan to raise electricity’s share in global consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 (the “35-by-35” deal) — which has morphed from a rigid mandate to a call for global cooperation — is one such. In countries such as China and India, for instance, the bulk of the electricity is generated through fossil fuels. At the same time, business deals worth $26 billion in agreements for renewables and grid pointed to some degree of momentum towards lowering greenhouse-gas emission. India’s low-key presence in Antalya reflected the shifting dynamics of climate talks. It continued to anchor its position in climate justice, Common But Differentiation Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities, equitable burden sharing, predictable finance for developing nation and an active opposition to climate-related trade barriers (such as Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism). But it is notable that earlier this year, India withdrew its offer to host COP33 in 2028. As a result of the Antalya deadlock, many of the big issues will be carried over to COP32 in Addis Ababa next year. Given the polarisation on the Turkish Riviera, consensus in a city on the edge of the Great Rift Valley looks just as unlikely.